Police in Vallejo fatally shoot person they say was armed with knife

Police in Vallejo have fatally shot a person who they say was armed with a knife who was also possibly involved in a traffic accident.

Not much was revealed, but the Solano County Sheriff's Office said they received a call for help from Vallejo Police just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The call was regarding a traffic accident involving a person armed with a knife at Pennsylvania and Sutter streets.

Shortly after deputies arrived, there was an officer-involved shooting and the man died.

No other details were released.

Bystander video at the scene shows a brief clip of police cars standing over a person in the street. Nearby, there was some commotion at a gas station.

Bay City News contributed to this report.