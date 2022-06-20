Expand / Collapse search

Police in Vallejo fatally shoot person they say was armed with knife

By KTVU staff
Published 
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2

The Solano County Sheriff' Office tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Sunday they received a call for assistance from Vallejo Police just before 7 p.m. regarding a traffic accident involving a person armed with a knife.

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo have fatally shot a person who they say was armed with a knife who was also possibly involved in a traffic accident. 

Not much was revealed, but the Solano County Sheriff's Office said they received a call for help from Vallejo Police just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The call was regarding a traffic accident involving a person armed with a knife at Pennsylvania and Sutter streets.   

Shortly after deputies arrived, there was an officer-involved shooting and the man died.

No other details were released. 

Bystander video at the scene shows a brief clip of police cars standing over a person in the street. Nearby, there was some commotion at a gas station. 

Bay City News contributed to this report. 