Police in Vallejo fatally shoot person they say was armed with knife
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo have fatally shot a person who they say was armed with a knife who was also possibly involved in a traffic accident.
Not much was revealed, but the Solano County Sheriff's Office said they received a call for help from Vallejo Police just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The call was regarding a traffic accident involving a person armed with a knife at Pennsylvania and Sutter streets.
Shortly after deputies arrived, there was an officer-involved shooting and the man died.
No other details were released.
Bystander video at the scene shows a brief clip of police cars standing over a person in the street. Nearby, there was some commotion at a gas station.
