Man in prison Halloween costume arrested - for real - in Hayward

article

A man dressed in a prison uniform for Halloween ended up in handcuffs – for real – after the California Highway Patrol arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"When reality writes the script," CHP Hayward wrote on X. "Not the costume they planned to wear for real, but choices matter!"

CHP officers shared a photo of the man from behind. He wore an orange "Department of Corrections" outfit and had his hands placed behind his back as an officer put him in cuffs.

The photo also showed a liar gun, which showed that the man was allegedly driving at 90 mph.

A CHP spokesperson identified the man as Jose Burciaga Avendano, adding that this was not his first arrest.

At the end of the post, the CHP added this warning: "Always plan a sober ride home – don't let poor decisions haunt you."