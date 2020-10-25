Man rescued from fishing boat off San Francisco shore after displaying heart attack symptoms

A man suffering from heart attack symptoms was rescued Saturday from a boat in the water near the Farallon Islands, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The crew aboard sport fishing boat Reel Deep contacted the Coast Guard at about 11:20 a.m. about the 51-year-old man who was displaying the symptoms.

Coast Guard officials sent a helicopter to Reel Deep where a rescue swimmer was lowered to the boat to assess the man's condition.

The man and swimmer were hoisted to the helicopter and the man was flown to medics waiting at San Francisco International Airport.

The man was later said to be in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.