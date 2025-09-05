The Brief Juan Reyes says a Boudin Bakery employee attacked him outside the San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf location. Reyes said the worker accused him of begging for bread, which the victim denied. Reyes alleges the employee hit him and used racial and homophobic slurs during the confrontation.



A man is recovering from an attack outside San Francisco's famed Boudin Bakery at Fisherman's Wharf, and he accuses an employee of the assault.

Victim alleges racial slurs used during attack

What they're saying:

Juan Reyes alleges the employee hit him and called him slurs, accusing him of begging for bread.

"I just got hit, dropped to the ground. When I woke up again, he was still on me, beating me up," Reyes told KTVU. "I still got a headache. My head just feels numb."

Reyes said the worker used several racial and homophobic slurs.

"First of all, I've got a job. I didn't ask for no bread. I ain't homeless," he said.

The alleged attack happened behind the Boudin Bakery on Jefferson Street on Labor Day. The shop was closed to the public, but workers bake bread around the clock.

Reyes said he and his cousin were riding bikes in the area, enjoying the wharf when it wasn't packed with tourists.

He said he was minding his business when the worker confronted him.

Featured article

"He kept instigating, 'Whatchu gonna do?'" he said. "I got off my bike and I was like, 'What the hell's the matter?'"

He added, "We just got into it, and he gave me a cheap shot, and that was it."

Reyes said he drove himself to Kaiser in Redwood City that day and filed a report with the Redwood City Police Department.

‘Sick to my stomach’

Dig deeper:

After the attack, he FaceTimed his daughter, Deanna Reyes.

"I was sick to my stomach. I couldn't even look at the FaceTime, just seeing his face like that. It made me so sad," she said.

She said she's shocked this happened at Boudin.

"For an establishment that's so well known and so big, you would think that they would have a little bit more respect," she said.

She wonders how the bakery treats people who are actually unhoused.

"Is this the norm for them? Do they go and fight anyone who comes in asking for bread? That's not right. That's not how you treat people, let alone a homeless person," she said.

Boudin worker still employed

The other side:

Reyes and his daughter heard back from Boudin on Wednesday. The business said it was investigating and would not release any surveillance video without a court order.

The bakery's CFO told KTVU the worker was off-duty at the time and that the company is looking into what transpired.

"God will forgive you, I mean I'll forgive you. I just don't forget. I'm glad it happened to me and not somebody else innocent that wouldn't be able to fight," Reyes said.

Boudin said the worker in question is still employed pending the bakery's internal investigation.