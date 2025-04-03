Man shot and robbed while walking in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood

The Brief A man was shot and robbed in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood. The victim argued with the gunman, saying "Get the ‘F’ away from me." The victim has serious injuries and underwent surgery. Police have not released a description of the suspect.



A man was hospitalized with serious injuries on Wednesday after being shot and robbed while walking in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.

People who live in the area said they're shocked and shaken by an armed robbery.

Some have lived in the neighborhood for decades and say nothing like this has ever happened before.

"We kind of like to consider ourselves lucky and good news," said neighbor Reenie Raschke.

But it was not good news in the normally peaceful Montclair neighborhood.

Police said around 9 a.m., a person armed with a gun approached a man walking, demanded his belongings, shot him and ran from the scene.

Investigators said the gunman stole from the victim but declined to say what was taken.

"It doesn't jibe with our energy at all," said Raschke. "I'm angry at the criminal that would do that."

Another neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said she heard a man outside arguing with someone.

She recounted that the victim said: "Get the ‘F’ away from me. Get the "'F' away from me. And then we heard the bang when he got shot. And we called 911 and reported the shooting."

Neighbors said the victim lives up the street from where he was shot and that he was on the ground surrounded by people who were trying to help him.

One woman said after the man was shot, she heard him yelling for help and asking people to help him contact his wife.

A man who identified himself as a friend of the victim, said the victim was shot multiple times and that he had undergone surgery.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

"I want this gentleman to know that we're thinking about him. We'll do whatever we can to take care of him when he gets home," said Raschke.

There was a strong police presence at the scene for hours.



Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

