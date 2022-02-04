Man shot after confronting someone trying to break into his vehicle

article

A 38-year-old man was shot and injured while confronting someone who was trying to break into his vehicle in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the area of Ninth and Howard streets. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Two male suspects were involved and remain at large. San Francisco police have not released detailed descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

