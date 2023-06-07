Man shot and killed in San Jose, police investigating

article

A man was shot and killed in San Jose on Wednesday. San Jose police are now investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Police initially said the victim was left with life-threatening injuries, but he later died.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Beatrice Court around 3:20 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Princess Anne Drive and Beatrice Court.