Man shot and killed in San Jose, police investigating

By KTVU staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man was shot and killed in San Jose on Wednesday. San Jose police are now investigating this shooting as a homicide. 

Police initially said the victim was left with life-threatening injuries, but he later died. 

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Beatrice Court around 3:20 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital. 

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Princess Anne Drive and Beatrice Court. 