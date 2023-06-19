Man shot dead in Maxwell Park neighborhood of Oakland

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Maxwell Park neighborhood of Oakland. Police said the victim was shot at least once on the 5000 block of Camden Street at Birdsall Avenue.

This shooting happened around 6 o’clock on Monday. There’s still daylight at that time but so far police haven’t said if there were any witnesses.

Oakland police said while first responders tried to save the victim's life that they were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

One neighbor named Brian, who lives nearby, says he would see the victim in his yard from time to time, and he believes the man in his mid-50s.

He says there have been multiple thefts, home break-ins, speeding and robberies in recent years as well. KTVU heard this could have been an attempted robbery, but Oakland police have not confirmed that.

The neighbor also talked about the lack of police presence in the area, and although he didn’t want his face shown on camera, he did tell us about the growing concerns of people in the neighborhood.

"Everybody’s frustrated about it. We’re all very active on Next Door. There’s a lot of frustration especially lately, within the last eight months or so, about the amount of crime that’s happening in Oakland and in particular, in this neighborhood," said Brian, an Oakland resident who lives nearby.

The neighbor told KTVU he’s lived in that area for nearly 20 years and this shooting has really shaken the community.