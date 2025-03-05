Man fatally shot in North Oakland; investigation underway

article

The Brief The man was shot Tuesday night near Bushrod Park. The killing is the 18th in Oakland this year.



A man was shot and killed in North Oakland, and police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

The Oakland Police Department responded to the 600 block of 61st Street, near Bushrod Park, just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations and found the man wounded at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

His identity was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, though authorities noted he was a 29-year-old Oakland resident.

The killing is the 18th in Oakland this year, according to the The Mercury News.

Anyone with information on the man's death was asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.