Man shot to death in San Jose, police say

A man was found shot to death early Sunday in San Jose, police said.

Shots rang out shortly before 2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South Second Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Despite all efforts, he died at the scene, police said. This homicide is considered San Jose's 26th for 2024.

It's unclear what circumstances led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and a suspect description was not provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Taylor or Det. Van Brande of SJPD's homicide unit at 4257@sanjoseca.gov or 4542@sanjoseca.gov or contact them at (408) 277-5283.

Anonymous reporting is also available.