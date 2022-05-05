Man shot in Vallejo, found dead in car: police

A man was shot to death late Wednesday night in Vallejo, police said.

The shooting was reported at 11:28 p.m., in the 3400 block of Hazelwood Street.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

He became the city's 10th homicide victim of the year.

The motive and circumstances involving this shooting are under investigation at this time. The man's name is being withheld pending notifications by the Solano County Coroner.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this Homicide is asked to call Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430 or Detective Wes Pittman at 707-648-5426.