Man shot near Coliseum after chasing suspected car thief

By
Published  July 3, 2025 5:40am PDT
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man in Oakland was shot early Thursday morning near the Coliseum after chasing someone who stole one of his cars.

Police say he was shot about 3 a.m. at least three times and the suspects got away.

The man was taken to the hospital, and was conscious and talking, police said. 

Several evidence markers were spotted in the 4800 block of Coliseum Way circling a blue car. 

A man was shot while chasing a person who stole his car in the 4800 block of Coliseum Way. July 3, 2025 Photo: Angela Barron/Oakland's Nosey Rosey

Evidence markers in the 4800 block of Coliseum Way. July 3, 2025 Photo: Angela Barron/Oakland's Nosey Rosey



 

