Man shot to death during Brentwood family dispute: police

One man is dead and another in police custody, after a family dispute Sunday afternoon in Brentwood.

Police responded at 4:23 p.m. to reports of gunfire on the 160 block of Sycamore Ave.

Officers found a 43-year-old man from Turlock outside the apartment complex, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brentwood police say the killing was the result of a family dispute.

The suspect was related to the victim and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The firearm believed to be used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

A specific motive for the killing hasn't been determined, police said.

Advertisement

Brentwood police ask anyone with information related to the shooting who hasn't already been interviewed contact Detective Jordan Sares at 925-809-7911.