Man shot by Vallejo police after allegedly brandishing BB gun

A man was shot and wounded by Vallejo police on Friday after allegedly pointing a BB gun at officers.

Vallejo Police Department officers were called just after 6 p.m. Friday to the 2000 block of Ascot Parkway, near the Blue Rock Springs Golf Club, on reports of a person possibly vandalizing a vehicle in the area, according to a department statement.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect – later identified as 24-year-old Alexander Schumann of Vallejo – who "immediately walked towards them and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them," police said.

Police shot at Schumann, hitting him at least once. The officers provided aid to the man immediately after the shooting, and he was airlifted to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police recovered the weapon at the scene, and determined it was a BB gun.

The VPD said it will be holding a town hall meeting within seven to 14 days in order to share additional information pertaining to the shooting.