Man stabbed in head after Berkeley road rage incident

A man was stabbed on the side of his head following a road rage incident in Berkeley Thursday afternoon, police said.

No suspect has been arrested in the incident.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded around 4:40 p.m. on Arlington Avenue. Police said the suspect was riding an electric skateboard on Euclid Avenue and Cedar Street when he and the victim, who was driving, began arguing.

The suspect then allegedly began pursuing the victim, trying to vandalize his car, according to police.

The victim got out of his car at one point, and it was during this time that the suspect stabbed the victim on the side of his head, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and hasn't been found.

What we know:

Police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the stabbing.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what the argument leading up to the stabbing was about, though police are calling the stabbing a road rage incident.

There was no description of the suspect.