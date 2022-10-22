Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large.
The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd.
Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition.
Police said the suspect is unknown to them.
This is an active investigation and will be updated when we have further details.