Man suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco daytime shooting

A San Francisco shooting on Thursday left an adult male with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the shooting occurred in the area of Market Street and McAllister and Jones streets around 11:05 a.m.

Police responded when officers from the nearby Tenderloin Station heard possible gunfire, Officer Robert Rueca said. Police rendered aid and called medics to the scene, he said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and the scene was secured while police investigated. The scene was clearing just before 1 p.m.

No suspect information was available and there is no one in custody in connection to this shooting. Police do not know what led up to the incident, only that it happened outside.

No further information was immediately available.

Less than a month ago, Mayor London Breed unveiled plans for a ‘Mid-Market Vibrancy and Safety Plan.' The plan is meant to address daily drug dealing and use in the struggling area.