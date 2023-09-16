Oakland suspect holds child hostage during hour-long standoff with police

Oakland police have arrested a man after he was reportedly barricaded inside a home with a child. This incident caused a large police presence Friday night around 10 p.m. on Outlook Drive.

In video from the scene, the man exits the home with his hands up, while holding a little girl. The girl looks to be about 2 years old.

Oakland police have not released any information about why the man was barricaded or the reason for his arrest. His relation to the girl is also unclear.

Officers had their guns drawn, and they were yelling at the man over the loudspeaker to come out with his hands up.

People at the scene said police were using multiple different tools to try to get the man out of the house. There was a drone in the air, armored vehicles and a police robot.

Once the man was arrested, the girl was taken and given to someone in the back of a police car.

This is a developing story. It was a busy night in Oakland with multiple violent incidents. Police have not released information about any of them.