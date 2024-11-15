Expand / Collapse search

Man suspected of sexually assaulting woman near Palo Alto transit center

By Kiley Russell
Published  November 15, 2024 4:16pm PST
Palo Alto
Bay City News
article

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are investigating a recently reported sexual assault of a woman who was attacked earlier this month. 

The woman was assaulted on Nov. 4 but didn't report the attack until Wednesday because she feared retaliation from her assailant, according to police. 

She told investigators that while she was waiting for a bus at Palo Alto's downtown transit center a man approached her and asked if she could help him translate a conversation with another man nearby.

She agreed and followed him to nearby tree line where there was no other person waiting. 

The suspect then gestured to a knife clipped to his pants pocket and threatened to harm the woman before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing the area, police said. 

The suspect is described as a slender Black man in his 30s who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information can call Palo Alto dispatch at (650) 329-2413, send anonymous tips to paloalto@tipnow.org or send a text to or leave a voicemail at (650) 383-8984.

