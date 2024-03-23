Man swings golf club at people along San Francisco pier, jumps in bay

article

A man who was swinging a golf club at people along San Francisco's Pier 14 on Saturday jumped into the bay while police negotiated with him. He was rescued and taken to a hospital, officials say.

San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and located the man. When he jumped into the bay during negotiations, SFPD Marine unit, who were on scene, rescued the man who was transported for medical evaluation.

Police said there were no reported injuries from this incident.

If you have any information regarding what happened, you are encouraged to contact the police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.