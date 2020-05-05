Man, teenage girl injured in early morning stabbing in Santa Clara

article

A 58-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were found injured in a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a home in Santa Clara, a police lieutenant said.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a double stabbing in the 3200 block of Homestead Road and arrived to find the two victims, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening, Santa Clara police Lt. Saskia Lagergren said.

No one was in custody for the stabbing as of Tuesday morning and no suspect information was immediately available, Lagergren said.