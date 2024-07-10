Man tries to smuggle meth from SFO to Australia: sheriff

article

The Transportation Security Administration thwarted a drug smuggling attempt at the San Francisco International Airport last month.

On June 27, 23-year-old Jauan Manuel Paz-Guzman was arrested after 6 kilograms of meth was found in two suitcases belonging to him. Paz-Guzman was traveling from SFO to Australia and was intending to smuggle the drugs there.

Homeland Security contacted the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after TSA discovered the suitcases with the drugs in a routine inspection.

The Los Angeles resident was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility and charged with transportation of meth, possession of meth, and burglary.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office recovered the suitcases following an investigation.