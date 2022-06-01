Man tries to steal copper pipes from Fremont school, takes off on e-skateboard: police

Police in Fremont have arrested a Santa Cruz man suspected of burglarizing a local junior high school and then taking off on an electric skateboard.

Aaron Hosmer, 38, was arrested on Sunday about 4 p.m.

Earlier that day at 7 a.m., officers received a report of a possible burglary at Hopkins Junior High School at 600 Driscoll Road.

A storage container had been broken into and several items were stolen, police said.

At 4 p.m. the police were again alerted that a possible suspect had returned to the school and was in the process of burglarizing classrooms.

As officers surrounded the school they reported hearing a suspect using a saw.

The suspect soon exited a door and fled on his skateboard, abandoning the ride as he approached a ravine.

The suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood off Kensington Drive, where he jumped a fence into a backyard.

Officers set up another perimeter and employed their K9 unit, "Karo," the sight of which made the suspect surrender immediately, police said.

A search of the school led police to discover that the suspect had allegedly been sawing copper pipes and wires and had amassed a "large batch" to steal.

Hosmer was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest, police said.

Police said that Hosmer has a "lengthy criminal history" involving arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, violation of a court order, vandalism, DUI, disturbing the peace, drunk in public, unlawful possession of tear gas, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possession of a controlled substance.

Hosmer was booked into the Santa Rita Jail and will be arraigned on Wednesday. He was booked on suspicion of felony burglary and vandalism.