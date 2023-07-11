Man, who allegedly groped teen along Bay Trail, arrested by Mountain View police

article

A man who allegedly groped a teenager along a trail in Mountain View was arrested, police say.

On Tuesday, Mountain View Police Department identified the suspect as Jorge Aguilar-Pereira, 39, of Sunnyvale.

Police said the arrest was made thanks to a detailed description by the victim who reported the assault and patrols who were constantly on the lookout.

Officials said they made the arrest on Monday.

The assault happened on the evening of Wednesday, July 5. Police said the 17-year-old victim, of Palo Alto, was jogging along the Bay Trail when she saw a man approaching her, walking his bicycle. He stopped her to ask if she spoke Spanish and was asking directions to get back to a hotel, but was not specific about where he was trying to go. Police said the man tried to get her to show him directions from a map on her cell phone.

The suspect pulled the teen towards him and touched her inappropriately, police said.

The victim pushed the suspect away and was able to flag down a female who was passing by. That passerby was able to help by walking with the teen to her car.

Detectives subsequently provided the teenage victim with a photo lineup. The teen immediately identified Aguilar-Pereira, police said.

The suspect was arrested at his place of work in Palo Alto.

Police said they are concerned Aguilar-Pereira may have additional victims. If you recognize him or have additional information about other potential crimes, you are asked to contact Detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov.