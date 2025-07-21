Man who allegedly killed Oakland parole agent has decades-long criminal history

The Brief A criminal complaint in the Alameda County Superior Court chronicles 10 previous convictions against Bryan Keith Hall. Hall allegedly shot and killed Oakland parole agent Joshua Lemont Byrd at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation building. Alameda County Jail records showed Hall was being held without bail in the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.



Newly obtained court documents show that Bryan Keith Hall, the man who allegedly shot and killed Oakland parole agent Joshua Lemont Byrd last week, has an extensive criminal history stretching back nearly 30 years.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in the Alameda County Superior Court detailing the Thursday shooting also chronicles 10 previous convictions against Hall.

He was first convicted in June 1996 of second-degree robbery in Alameda County, when he was about 19 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

Hall received a second conviction about nine years later in September 2005 in Alameda County for possessing a controlled substance for sale, then again in 2007 for possessing crack cocaine for sale.

Hall was again convicted in Alameda County in April 2011 for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was slapped with two convictions in Stanislaus County in April 2015 for "unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle" and for evading an officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Two years later, in November 2017, Hall was again convicted in Stanislaus County of stealing a vehicle and evading arrest. He also received a conviction that year for "assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury."

Hall’s final conviction was received on Jan. 7, 2025 in Alameda County – roughly six months before Byrd's killing – for assault with a deadly weapon.

The backstory:

Byrd was shot just before 1 p.m. Thursday at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation building in Oakland on Edgewater Drive.

Responding officers found Byrd and placed him directly inside a police vehicle for transport to the hospital rather than waiting for an ambulance, but the parole agent died of his wounds.

After an hours-long manhunt in the wake of the shooting, Hall was found near 90th Avenue and International Boulevard and taken into custody.

Alameda County Jail records showed Hall was being held without bail in the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.