Man who died at Burning Man Festival identified

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died at the Burning Man Festival last week.

Leon Reece, 32, was found on the ground, unresponsive, around 6:24 p.m. Friday, officials said in a press release posted to social media.

Deputies were unable to access to the playa because of the muddy conditions caused by the unusual downpour of rain. By the time they arrived, a festival doctor had pronounced him dead.

The sheriff's office did not give Reece's place of residence.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results.