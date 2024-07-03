Expand / Collapse search
Man who shoved woman into BART train, killing her, charged

Published  July 3, 2024 4:27pm PDT
Exterior of a BART train stopped at the station, with SFO Airport destination sign visible, San Francisco, California, June 7, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - A 49-year-old homeless man, who allegedly shoved a woman into an oncoming BART train from the Powell Street platform this week, was charged with murder and a special circumstance of lying in wait by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Wednesday. 

Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, is suspected of pushing 74-year-old Corazon Dandan, of San Mateo County in front of a Millbrae-bound train on Monday shortly after 11 p.m. 

Belmont was arrested by police on the station platform shortly after the attack. 

If convicted, Belmont could face life without parole, according to D.A. Brooke Jenkins' office. 

Dandan hit her head on the train and then fell on the platform. She later died from her injuries at a local hospital. 

Belmont has a prior conviction for engaging in lewd conduct by touching himself on a BART train near Oakland's Lake Merritt station. Police said he told them he had problems with sexual urges. 

BART police said what happened here is extremely rare. This was the first homicide on the BART system this year. 

D.A. Jenkins in a press release said, the nature of this incident was both tragic and shocking. "Unprovoked attacks, especially on our most vulnerable, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. San Francisco residents, workers, and visitors should be able to freely move about and utilize our public transportation systems without fear." 

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Belmont is set to be arraigned on Friday. 

