By and KTVU Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 5:12pm PDT
San Francisco
Man, woman identified in Portola murder-suicide

A man and a woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide in San Franciscos Portola neighborhood over the weekend were identified Monday.

Oscar Picazo and Forinda "Flo" Picazo were found dead Sunday night at a home in the area of Dwight Street and San Bruno Avenue, according to a police source.

Police were called to the home around 8:44 p.m. after officers received a report of a shooting. The two adults sustained gunshot injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police source said the case appears to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities have not provided information on the relationship between the deceased man and woman or which one of them was the shooter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

