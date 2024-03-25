Man, woman identified in Portola murder-suicide

A man and a woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood over the weekend were identified Monday.

Oscar Picazo and Forinda "Flo" Picazo were found dead Sunday night at a home in the area of Dwight Street and San Bruno Avenue, according to a police source.

Police were called to the home around 8:44 p.m. after officers received a report of a shooting. The two adults sustained gunshot injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police source said the case appears to be a murder-suicide.

Authorities have not provided information on the relationship between the deceased man and woman or which one of them was the shooter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.