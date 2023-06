A broad-daylight shooting in San Francisco left one person injured on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:11 p.m. in the 800 block of Geary Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

When officers responded to the scene the found a man suffering form a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrest have been made in the shooting, police said.