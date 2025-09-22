Manny Yekutiel running for San Francisco supervisor

article

Politically connected and restaurant owner Manny Yekutiel announced on Monday that he is running for San Francisco supervisor.

Yekutiel made the announcement on the eve of the Jewish New Year and the autumnal equinox, which he said is a "day of new beginnings and of taking chances."

He's running to replace outgoing Supervisor Rafael Mandelman in District 8, which he's lived in for more than a decade.

Mandelman endorsed Yekutiel, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The race is one of five supervisor seats on the ballot in November 2026,

No matter what happens, Yekutiel said he will continue to run his restaurant, Manny's, located in the Mission at 16th and Valencia streets, which is a go-to for political and community events.

The San Francisco Chronicle says that there are other challengers for this seat, including Gary McCoy, who is a recovering addict and has worked for former Mayor London Breed, state Sen. Scott Wiener and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Another potential candidate, according to the Chronicle, is former Mandelman aide Tom Temprano.