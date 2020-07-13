Man's body found in Oakland's Huckleberry park

Park police found a man's body by the side of a trail in Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in Oakland Sunday, park officials said.

Officers from the East Bay Regional Park District who responded to a report of a dead person at the preserve found the body, police said.

Detectives worked with the Alameda County Coroner's Office at the scene Saturday to collect evidence.

No further information about the case is available at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the District's 24-Hour Dispatch Center at (510) 881-1833 or the Police Department's Anonymous Tip Line at (510) 690-6521.