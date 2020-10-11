Many Glass Fire evacuation orders lifted

article

Evacuation orders and warnings for areas in and near the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma Counties were lifted Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire and county emergency services representatives.

In Napa County,the community of Deer Park (excluding addresses on Glass Mountain Road, Glass Mountain Lane and Elmshaven Road, and all addresses accessed via Crystal Springs Road) is no longer under evacuation order. Deer Park Road and Sanitarium Road are open to traffic in both directions; Old Howell Mountain Road remains closed between Deer Park Road and St. Helena city limits.

White Sulphur Springs Road west of St. Helena city limits, Spring Mountain Road west of St. Helena city limits, Diamond Mountain Road west of state Highway 29, the 3500, 3600 and 3700 blocks of Old Lawley Toll Road, Old Howell Mountain Road between Deer Park Road and St. Helena city limits, Glass Mountain Road between Silverado Trail and Sanitarium Road and Crystal Springs Road between Silverado Trail and Sanitarium Road remained closed as of Sunday afternoon.

In Sonoma County, Saint Helena Road remains under evacuation order Sunday night from Mayacamas Mountain Road to the county line. But orders have been lifted in "zone 3G2," including north of Santa Rosa city limits, east of Calistoga Road, west of Los Alamos Road and south of Cleland Ranch Road, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

In "zone 3G3," orders have been lifted north of Highway 12. east of Los Alamos Road, west of Phythian Road and Mt Hood Regional Park and south of Los Alamos Road/Timberline Drive. Mt. Hood Regional Park remains closed for infrastructure repair.

In "zone 6N1," orders have been lifted north of Adobe Canyon Road and Sugar Loaf State Park, east of state Highway 12, and west and south of the Napa County line. Sugarloaf State Park remains closed to the public for infrastructure repair.

Evacuation orders also have been lifted in "zone 6B2" north of Nelligan Road/Nuns Canyon Road, east of Highway 12, west of the Napa County line and south of Adobe Canyon Road and Sugarloaf State Park.

The Glass Fire as of Sunday had consumed about 67,000 acres and destroyed more than 600 homes in Napa and Sonoma counties since it started Sept. 27. More than 1,200 firefighters were still battling the fire Sunday, and more than 2,000 structures remained threatened.