Benioff clarifies National Guard remarks as Dreamforce kicks off in San Francisco

Dreamforce 2025, the massive Salesforce convention that routinely draws close to 50,000 conventioneers to San Francisco, is almost underway.

Work is progressing at the Moscone Center, where a noticeable San Francisco police presence is in place to help ensure the event is safe for everyone.

Visitors said that while San Francisco faces challenges similar to those of other major cities, they feel secure traveling to and from the convention.

"I’m excited to be back," said Edmer Abante of Chicago. "I’m not worried about the safety and security. I know we’re in good hands here with everybody at Salesforce. I’m looking forward to participating in all things Dreamforce."

"I feel perfectly fine just like anyone else in a normal city would be," said Ron Rodenberg, an attendee visiting from Dallas.

Benioff clarifies remarks on National Guard

What they're saying:

Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff raised eyebrows over the weekend when he appeared to support the idea of deploying the National Guard to San Francisco to assist law enforcement.

He has since clarified those remarks, emphasizing that safety is a top priority and that Salesforce adds to the city’s resources each year to keep Dreamforce safe.

In a post on social media, Benioff wrote in part, "When I was recently asked about federal resources, my point was this: each year, to make Dreamforce as safe as possible for 50,000 attendees, we add 200 additional law-enforcement professionals — coordinated across city, state, and other partners. It's proof that collaboration works and a reminder that the city needs more resources to keep San Franciscans safe year-round."

"For him to call in that we need help, I think it’s very sensitive of him and I appreciate not following party lines when it comes to people’s safety," said Donna Lloyd, an attendee visiting from New Jersey.

On social media, Benioff praised Mayor Lurie’s leadership and cited progress, noting that crime citywide is down 30%.

Some civic groups argue that federal assistance is unnecessary.

"We think that San Francisco has shown that it has a remarkable ability to transform and a remarkable ability to turn itself around without the need for federal assistance or federal involvement," said Jay Cheng, executive director of Neighbors for a Better San Francisco. "We’ve seen that crime is at an all-time low, tent encampments are at a 5-year low. Mayor Daniel Lurie has done amazing things around police staffing."

However, some political voices continue to advocate for federal intervention.

"I would feel very safe seeing armed, trained military, National Guard, national police. I’ve traveled to many cities in the world, and we see that, it’s routine," said Richie Greenberg, a conservative political consultant and columnist. "It doesn’t make me triggered, I don’t feel under occupation at all."

Salesforce commits millions to city safety

Dig deeper:

Benioff had been scheduled to appear at a press event Monday alongside Mayor Daniel Lurie to announce millions of dollars in donations to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and local public schools. The event was canceled due to a rainstorm.

Despite the cancellation, Benioff made headlines Monday by announcing on X that Salesforce is partnering with the city to invest $15 billion into San Francisco’s artificial intelligence ecosystem over the next five years.

Benioff also said Salesforce pledged an additional $1 million to boost hiring bonuses aimed at recruiting more police officers to the city.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, whose district includes the Moscone Center, said he was initially disappointed by Benioff’s earlier comments about the National Guard.

"I’m rooting for Salesforce, and I’m rooting for Dreamforce," Dorsey said. "I was very disappointed that Marc Benioff said what he said. I think politically it put a target on San Francisco’s back."

However, Dorsey added that he appreciates Benioff’s commitment to supporting public safety.

"I think Marc Benioff is setting it right," he said. "I appreciate his support for our police department. Hopefully next year we’ll be in a better spot."

Dreamforce keynote set for Tuesday morning

What's next:

Dreamforce officially gets underway Tuesday morning, with Benioff scheduled to deliver the keynote address at 10 a.m.