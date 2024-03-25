article

Stanford Women’s Basketball is headed to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Basketball Tournament after winning a thriller 87-81 in overtime against Iowa State.



"I was just so scared that they might lose. My heart was beating so fast," said Audrey Oraboni, a Stanford Women's basketball fan.



"I think I lost ten years of my life waiting on this game to finish, but it looks like we’re moving on. We’re playing next week, so shout out to the girls man, keep going," said Jerome Jackson after Stanford's win in overtime.



Women’s college basketball has become a must-see TV for basketball fans this season.



"In a lot of ways, women’s basketball is more entertaining than men’s because it’s not always above the rim," said John Hayashi, a Stanford Alumni.

"Just be Stanford and play the way they always do," said Condoleeza Rice, Former U.S. Sec of State and Director of Stanford's Hoover Institute.

With Stanford Women’s Basketball in the 2nd Round of this year’s March Madness NCAA tournament, people filed into Maples Pavilion ready to see Stanford’s Cameron Brink take on Iowa State and freshman student standout Audi Crooks.



"Well, like you said, you won’t be able to go around her. But I think you just got to use your speed, your quickness, and your smarts. Keep the ball moving," said Hayashi about Crooks.



Longtime Stanford fans say they’re enjoying the evolution of women’s college basketball and supporting Stanford is now their tradition.

"We don’t miss Pac-12 tournaments. We went to the tournament in Vegas, the preseason tournament. I grew up on this campus. My dad went here, so I’ve been watching Stanford Basketball since I was in elementary school," said Guy Hayman, a Stanford sports fan.



"We love all the sports for one thing. My wife works in sports medicine, so we come to all the games when we can," said Gerald Dow, of Menlo Park.



At The Patio in nearby Palo Alto, owner Megan Kawkad (Co-Kad) Stanford students, alumni and fans are all in, win or lose.



"Diehard fans. We have diehard fans. For the last two days they’ve all come out in full regalia. It’s great, we’ve been really busy," said Megan Kawkad, the owner of The Patio.



"I feel like this year we had a solid freshman class, so it’s really exciting to see those young girls turn their potential to reality and just crush it on the court," said Luise Bachman, a Stanford student.

The Stanford Women’s Basketball team will play March 29 and their next opponent has not yet been announced.