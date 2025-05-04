Search for missing Peninsula woman with dementia enters 4th day

The search continues for the 79-year-old woman who disappeared while hiking in Portola Valley. On Sunday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced that authorities from neighboring counties are assisting in the search.

Margaret "Elaine" McKinley went missing on Thursday around 1 p.m. during a birthday hike for her partner, 81-year-old Kit Durgin.

On Sunday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said drone teams from the Alameda, Marin, and Santa Clara Counties' Sheriff's Offices are assisting them as they expand their aerial search for the missing woman.

In addition to the new drone teams, hundreds of volunteers from the Bay Area and beyond are assisting in the search.

"Our shared focus continues to be on finding Elaine. We remain hopeful and are each personally vested in these efforts," said Sheriff Christina Corpus. "I want to personally thank our dedicated volunteers and personnel. They have not wavered in their commitment, and we are indebted to them."

Search and rescue crews as well as community volunteers have searched a wide, hillside area for three days in hopes of finding the woman with dementia.

Other search resources include airplanes, horses, K9s, off-road bikes, and off-road motorcycles.

McKinley was last seen wearing a bright red jacket with black pants.

Anyone who sees McKinley in person or on their cameras is asked to immediately call 911 and fill out this online form.