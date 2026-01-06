Marin County crews still pumping floodwaters after storm, king tides

The Brief Clear skies returned to Marin County after weekend flooding caused by king tides and heavy rain, giving residents a break as clean-up efforts got underway. The Larkspur Marina Lagoon overflowed, flooding homes and businesses and prompting crews to pump out water while residents dealt with interior damage and health concerns from contaminated floodwater.



Sunshine and clear skies returned to Marin County on Tuesday, a welcome sight for residents affected by widespread flooding caused by king tides and heavy weekend rain.

The combination of unusually high tides and persistent storms left many neighborhoods inundated and residents struggling to stay dry.

Lagoon overflow hits Larkspur Marina

What we know:

The sound of loud pumps filled the Larkspur Marina neighborhood as crews worked to drain the Larkspur Marina Lagoon, which overflowed its banks over the weekend amid king tides, storm surge and heavy rainfall.

"Over 30 years and it’s never been like this," said Linda Sudduth, a longtime Larkspur Marina resident. "It was coming from the creek on both sides of the house and completely flooded the front of the house."

Cleanup efforts across the county

Local perspective:

Cleanup was underway throughout Marin County as residents and businesses assessed the damage.

At Fitness SF in Corte Madera, crews used heavy equipment to remove damaged flooring, sanitize surfaces and clear out furniture. Manager Ryan Davis said employees worked nonstop through the weekend in hopes of reopening.

Homeowners also hired crews to remove debris and rip out waterlogged carpeting.

"We had about 8 inches in our living room," said Larkspur resident Marla Fibish. "In our living room, dining room, bedroom, that entire lower level."

Fibish and her husband, Bruce Victor, said crews warned them about mold and contaminated floodwater.

"It’s toxic. You have to treat it like water that can get you sick," Fibish said. "We have to wash everything — even things that did not get wet that just were exposed to the water vapor."

Marin County officials said crews continued work in the Santa Venetia area, placing sandbags where a levee and berms were breached.

"It was like a waterfall," said resident Dennis Fiore, pointing to where floodwaters poured into his backyard. He said county workers responded by sandbagging the area. Fiore said the berm was scheduled to be replaced with a wall, but construction had not begun before the storms.

County officials said the repairs are temporary.

"We did put into place what is definitely considered a temporary solution, and things are holding just fine," said Laine Hendricks, a Marin County spokesperson. "But long term, we are looking at how we can make repairs to that levee."

Officials said they are still assessing how many homes were affected and hope to develop a permanent plan for the levee and surrounding area soon.