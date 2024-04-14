Marin County fire captain dies from cancer

article

Marin County Fire Capt. Rick Addicks has died after his battle with esophageal cancer, officials said.

Addicks worked for the County of Marin for over 22 years, first starting his firefighting career in Stinson Beach as a fire protection district volunteer.

He later joined the Ross Valley Fire Department, moving up the ranks to engineer and then captain.

Addicks also served on the executive board of the firefighters' labor union and was instrumental in establishing the Marin County Peer Support Team, where firefighters have a safe space to discuss mental health issues.

Addicks is survived by his wife Kristen and his children Skye and Casey.

"His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters to uphold the noble traditions of service and sacrifice," Ross Valley Fire Department said in a press release.