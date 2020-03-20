Marin County health officials announce ten new cases of coronavirus, total stands at 25

article

Ten additional COVID-19 coronavirus cases were reported in Marin County Thursday, boosting the number of cases to 25, the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday evening.

It was the largest single-day increase since the county's first case was reported on March 4.

The Department of Health and Human Services said there has been an increase in 911 calls for service by patients who have fevers and minor symptoms. Such calls about symptoms do not require a 911-ambulance response, and callers with symptoms should contact their medical provider.

Public Health Officer Matthew Willis said 10 percent of people who were tested at the county's drive-through location have showed positive for the coronavirus. Two were hospitalized, and there have been no deaths from the virus in the county, Willis said.