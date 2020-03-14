Marin County reports 2 cases of COVID-19: Total count in Marin stands at 5

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services annouced Saturday that two additional Marin residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The total count in Marin now stands at five cases. The new cases had no known exposures to other cases, and are are believed to be a result of community spread, according to health department officials.



“The first cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in Marin means we’re in a new stage of working to mitigate spread,” said Dr Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “We’ve been anticipating this. This is why we took big steps this week, including limiting large gatherings and closing classrooms.”



The county health department said that neither of the individuals are hospitalized but are quarantined at home. They are expected to remain there until they are no longer infectious. No other information about the patients will be released by the county due to privacy concerns.



