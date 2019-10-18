Marin County Sheriff's Office, CHP investigating possible fatal medical emergency near China Camp State Park

The Marin County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol are investigating a possible fatal medical emergency on North San Pedro Road in San Rafael on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office was notified around 8 a.m. about the death in the area of Miwok Meadows at 1400 N. San Pedro Road near China Camp State Park, the sheriff's office said.

California State Parks requested the sheriff's office to be the lead agency.

North San Pedro Road was closed in both directions, the sheriff's office said.