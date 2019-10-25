Expand / Collapse search

Marin County's Muir Fire 100% contained, Highway 1 reopens

West Marin fire, as seen from Sutro Tower in San Francisco, just prior to 11 a.m., Thursday.

WEST MARIN, Calif. - Marin County Fire said on Friday that Highway 1 between Stinson and Muir beaches in Marin County has reopened and the 67-acre Muir Fire was 100% contained shortly after 6 p.m. 

There were no evacuation orders from the fire that broke out at 10:45 a.m. Thursday along Highway 1 and Panoramic Highway. 

Attacks from air with water and retardant, were crucial in preventing the fire's spread, the Marin County Fire Department said. Offshore breezes also pushed the flames toward the ocean instead of to Mount Tamalpais to the east.

16 agencies responded to the fire. 

The fire was just one of nine burning in the state and was Marin County's largest this year.  The cause of the fire is unknown. 

Bay City News contributed to this report

