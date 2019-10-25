Kincade Fire grows as crews battle 8 other blazes in California

article

The state's largest fire located in the heart of Wine County grew nearly 6,000 acres overnight, totalling 21,900 acres by early Friday morning, just one of nine fires being fought in the Golden State, Cal Fire reported.

The Kincade Fire still remained at 5 percent contained and the entire community of Geyserville, population 900 about two hours north of San Francisco, remained evacuated. In all, 2,000 people remained under a forced evacuation stemming from the fire that broke out on Kincade Road on Wednesday about 9:30 p.m. A total of 49 structures were burned and there has been no injuries or deaths reported.

The other big fires were reported in Southern California, including the Saddle Ridge, Tick and Cabrillo fires.

Meanwhile, PG&E admitted on Thursday its electrical equipment may have ignited the Kincade Fire, despite blackouts imposed across the region to prevent blazes.

The power shut-offs were imposed after PG&E electrical equipment was blamed for several blazes in recent years that killed scores of people and burned thousands of homes.

However, PG&E said Thursday it didn't de-energize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville that malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted. The company reported finding a "broken jumper" wire on a transmission tower Wednesday night.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to know if the faulty equipment ignited the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in excellent condition.

In shutting off the electricity, PG&E cut power to the distribution lines that supply homes, but not to its long-distance transmission lines.

While the high winds in Northern California had died down by Friday, they were expected to pick up over the weekend, with gusts of 40 to 60 mph in many places, and PG&E warned it may black out an even larger region.

PG&E chief meteorologist Scott Strenfel said Northern California could be in for the strongest offshore winds in years.

