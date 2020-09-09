Marin County's Woodward Fire close to full containment

article

Containment of the Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore reached 95 percent, a 54 percent gain from last week, officials said Tuesday.

The fire has burned more than 4,800 acres and caused six injuries since being started by an afternoon lightning strike on Aug. 18.

"You may see more smoke in the air, however, most of it is coming from other fires burning in Oregon and California," officials said in a news release.

At the same time, due to higher temperatures and wind gusts this week, "the fuels have started drying out and you will be seeing some interior flare-ups," officials said.

Full containment is expected by Sept. 20.

