Expand / Collapse search

Marin County's Woodward Fire close to full containment

Published 
News
Bay City News
article

OLEMA, CA - AUGUST 25: Marin County firefighters hike into Sky Trail along Limantour Road to fight the Woodward Fire burning west of Olema, Calif. Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Firefighters are working to hold the eastern fire line near Bear Valley Visit

Expand

Containment of the Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore reached 95 percent, a 54 percent gain from last week, officials said Tuesday.

The fire has burned more than 4,800 acres and caused six injuries since being started by an afternoon lightning strike on Aug. 18.

"You may see more smoke in the air, however, most of it is coming from other fires burning in Oregon and California," officials said in a news release.

At the same time, due to higher temperatures and wind gusts this week, "the fuels have started drying out and you will be seeing some interior flare-ups," officials said.

Full containment is expected by Sept. 20.
 