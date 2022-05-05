Marin relaxes some water restrictions for customers

In a move that seems counter to what other water agencies are doing, the Marin Municipal Water District has ended its emergency water declaration.

That means customers in Marin County are allowed certain water uses that are strictly prohibited throughout much of the rest of the state.

Marin's Nicasio Reservoir is essentially full, and the fishermen are back. But last fall, the Marin Municipal Water District's seven reservoirs were down to just 33% of capacity. Like other districts, it imposed water use restrictions.

The extremely lucky district was primary the recipient of the atmospheric river systems that came through the Bay Region late last year and early this year.

Even today, their reservoirs are 90% full thanks to the rain and its 195,000 customers that went along with the restrictions.

So it's either use it or lose it to evaporation.

"In order to sustain our operation, we need the revenue from the sale of water," said District Communications Manager Adriane Mertens.

So now, customers can wash their cars at home, fill their swimming pools, and connect service lines for new landscaping.

But, some rules were tightened.

"The Board did also decide to adopt some of those temporary restrictions that have been in place last year into our permanent and ongoing water rules," said Mertens.

Use of overhead outdoor sprinklers is now permanently limited to two days a week and outdoor drip irrigation is limited to three days a week from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

All recreational pools must be covered when not in actual use to reduce evaporation.

Washing down concrete and other hard surfaces with a hose is prohibited.