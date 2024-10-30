Marine Corps recruiter arrested for sexual assault of minor in Sunnyvale

article

An active-duty Marine Corps recruiter was arrested for the sexual assault of a minor at a recruiting center, Sunnyvale police say.

Police say the adult suspect, Jorge Lara-Pedroza, met the 17-year-old female victim at a recruiting event last week at her school.

On Oct. 28, the victim met the suspect at the recruiting center to learn more about the Marine Corps. It was during this meeting that the girl was sexually assaulted, police say.

Police became aware of the sexual assault on Oct. 29. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for oral copulation, penetration with a foreign object, and arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual conduct.

Police said this case remains under investigation.

Some resources: National Sexual Assault Hotline: Confidential 24/7 Support

Help and healing resources - Santa Clara County

Featured article



