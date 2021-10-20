Marine Corps veteran disarms robbery suspect at Yuma gas station; will receive valor award

Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office say a Marine Corps veteran disarmed another man during an armed robbery incident on the morning of Oct. 20.

The incident, according to a statement released by YCSO, happened at a Chevron gas station near Fortuna Road and the I-8. Deputies responded to an armed robbery report there at around 4:30 a.m.

"Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him," read a portion of the statement.

The other two suspects, according to officials with YCSO, fled the area, and the Marine Corps veteran was able to detain the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

"When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, ‘The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,’" read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, identified by officials with YCSO as a juvenile, was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault. A second suspect has reportedly been arrested and one remains missing.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

Marine vet said he did ‘what needed to be done’

James Kilcer said he was talking to the clerk on Wednesday when the gun-pointing suspect entered the store with two companions.

"It was definitely not what I was expecting, but you always have to be ready for that kind of stuff," Kilcer told the Yuma Sun.

Kilcer, now an Army Yuma Proving Ground civilian employee, said the suspect and his companions were looking at the clerk, not him.

"I scanned them for any other weapons and didn’t see any," Kilcer said. "I knew he was my guy at that point."

Kilcer sprang at the suspect, grabbed the gun and hit the suspect in the face with a bag of drinks.

Kilcer said he then held the suspect from behind at gunpoint as his two companions ran away.

"I guess I was just in the right place at the right time," Kilcer said. "I was doing what needed to be done."

The Yuma County Sheriff says the veteran will be honored soon with the Citizen's Valor Award for his bravery.

Kilcer says he wouldn't hesitate to risk his life to protect others again. "Oh yeah, in a heartbeat," he said.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Other Crime and Public Safety Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters