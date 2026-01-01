Family sues Brentwood over woman's death after run-in with police

The Brief Family of Yolanda Ramirez, 72, sues city of Brentwood in federal court over her death. Lawsuit says Brentwood police violently arrested her. Investigations ongoing by department and Contra Costa DA's office.



The family of Yolanda Ramirez filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Brentwood on Thursday, saying the 72-year-old woman died as a result of being violently taken into custody by police.

"He's out there, he gets to go home to his wife and kiss her and hug her, after he killed mine," widower Rudy Ramirez said at a rally outside the department while surrounded by dozens of relatives and supporters.

"They took away the mother of my kids, they took away the grandmother of my grandkids and for what? Because he snapped because he didn't have the decency to treat her like a person," he said.

Civil rights lawsuit filed

What they're saying:

The group said they were ringing in the New Year by demanding accountability and justice. The lawsuit was electronically filed on a holiday. Brentwood's police chief and city attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Video shows Brentwood police confronting Yolanda on Sept. 26. Her family says officers used force to get her in the back of a patrol car. She died a week later.

One of the officers involved was Aaron Peachman, president of the Brentwood police union, according to the family.

"How can a 72-year-old grandmother, never in trouble with the law, no criminal past, die in their custody? Doesn't make sense," said Yolanda's son Rich Ramirez.

Yolanda had gone to her brother's home on Broderick Drive to take him to a doctor's appointment. She got into an argument with her sister there, and police were called.

Police have said Ramirez tried to run away when they arrived.

The family says an officer grabbed his mother violently, pushed her to her knees on the sidewalk, then told her to get up before she was handcuffed and then moved toward a police car.

That's when witnesses say the officer hit her head on the window of the police car before she was dragged into the vehicle.

Woman suffered skull fracture and blunt force trauma, family says

What they're saying:

The family's attorney, Melissa Nold, said an independent examination of Yolanda's body revealed she had suffered a skull fracture blunt force trauma to her head and face. Her family disputed findings by the Contra Costa coroner's office saying she had died of natural causes.

"Never had any contact with the law until the day the law killed her," Nold said.

"She was walking and they snatched her. She immediately started yelling out in pain, telling them they were hurting her, and they ignored her," Nold said. "In fact, they treated her like she was some sort of a gang member, pushing her down the street, cursing at her."

