Earthquake shakes near San Ramon

The Brief USGS measured a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near San Ramon on Thursday. The quake was measured at a depth of about 5 miles just before 5 p.m. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.



What we know:

The USGS measured the quake at 4:58 p.m. about a mile and a half east of San Ramon. The earthquake was measured at a depth of about five miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The area has seen a rash of earthquake swarms as of late. Several struck the area on the evening of Friday Dec. 19. None of them measured above a magnitude of 4.0.

Then a cluster struck the same area the next day with the largest magnitude measured at 3.9.

Then on Christmas Eve a magnitude 3.1 quake struck the same area.