Earthquake shakes near San Ramon

Published  January 1, 2026 5:19pm PST
San Ramon
KTVU FOX 2
The Brief

    • USGS measured a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near San Ramon on Thursday. 
    • The quake was measured at a depth of about 5 miles just before 5 p.m. 
    • No damage or injuries were immediately reported. 

SAN RAMON, Calif. - The U.S. Geological Survey measured a magnitude 3.2 earthquake in the East Bay Area of Northern California on Thursday. 

What we know:

The USGS measured the quake at 4:58 p.m. about a mile and a half east of San Ramon. The earthquake was measured at a depth of about five miles. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. 

The area has seen a rash of earthquake swarms as of late. Several struck the area on the evening of Friday Dec. 19. None of them measured above a magnitude of 4.0. 

Then a cluster struck the same area the next day with the largest magnitude measured at 3.9. 

Then on Christmas Eve a magnitude 3.1 quake struck the same area. 

