Earthquake shakes near San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. - The U.S. Geological Survey measured a magnitude 3.2 earthquake in the East Bay Area of Northern California on Thursday.
What we know:
The USGS measured the quake at 4:58 p.m. about a mile and a half east of San Ramon. The earthquake was measured at a depth of about five miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The area has seen a rash of earthquake swarms as of late. Several struck the area on the evening of Friday Dec. 19. None of them measured above a magnitude of 4.0.
Then a cluster struck the same area the next day with the largest magnitude measured at 3.9.
Then on Christmas Eve a magnitude 3.1 quake struck the same area.
