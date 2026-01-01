Historic boxing ring, used by George Foreman, damaged after car crashes into Oakland gym

article

The Brief The crash occurred overnight at Lightning’s Boxing Club, located at 5845 MacArthur Blvd. The owner of the club said the driver fled the scene before authorities arrived. An historic boxing ring, was used by boxing icon George Foreman during his 1980s comeback.



The owner of an Oakland boxing club is assessing the damage after a car crashed into his business early New Year’s Day, damaging a historic boxing ring once used by heavyweight champion George Foreman.

Overnight crash

What we know:

The crash happened overnight at Lightning's Boxing Club along MacArthur Boulevard in East Oakland. The driver also struck another vehicle before crashing into the gym and fleeing the scene on foot, according to the club’s owner.

Kris Lopez, who co-owns the gym with his wife, Denise, said the impact was powerful.

"It’s like an earthquake," said Lopez. "The force knocked over the ring stairs and pushed the ring out of place."

A car smashed through the doors of Lightning’s Boxing Club, located at 5845 MacArthur Blvd, on Thursday. (Courtesy of Kris Lopez)

Piece of history

Amongst the damage is the gym’s centerpiece, a legendary boxing ring Lopez purchased in 2009. The ring was used by Foreman during his comeback in the 1980s and has also hosted fighters including Sugar Ray Leonard and Wilfred Benitez.

"Smashed into the ring, knocked it about 15 degrees, ruined my sign, and I love that sign," said Lopez.

Lopez said repairs will be costly, and he expressed frustration about ongoing crime in Oakland. The driver left without taking responsibility.

Giving back to the community

Since opening the gym in 2009, Lopez has made it his mission to provide a positive outlet for underprivileged youth in the community. He said some of his students have gone on to become professional boxers, while many others have benefited from the discipline and mentorship the gym provides.

"It’s about mentoring, teaching life lessons, and showing kids how to persevere," said Lopez.

Many of the gym’s members come from nearby Unity High School, where Lopez offers students a 90% discount. Lopez said boxing helped change the course of his own life, leading him to become a Golden Gloves champion.

Denise Lopez said the impact her husband has had on the community makes the work worthwhile.

"I’ve had so many people tell me, your husband changed my life," said Denise Lopez. "That makes it worth doing."

The couple hopes to reopen as soon as possible and is looking for a temporary location while repairs are underway.

Oakland police are investigating the crash. A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover repair costs.

The Source Original reporting and interviews by KTVU's Zak Sos.