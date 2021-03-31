Marine Mammal Center to perform necropsy on dead grey whale in San Francisco Bay

The Marine Mammal Center is preparing to perform a necropsy on a dead whale in the San Francisco Bay, a spokesman confirmed with KTVU.

San Francisco police contacted the Marine Mammal Center around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding the whale, which briefly washed ashore near Crissy Field.

The US Amry Corps of Engineers is currently towing the whale to Angel Island where a necropsy will be performed in the days ahead.

Marine Mammal Center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli has identified the whale as a large grey whale, but hasn't been able to provide an approximate age or gender.

It was not immediately known if the whale was struck by a vessel, something that has happened several times in the Bay waters over the past couple of years.